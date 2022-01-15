Rodrigo Hilbert tries to build a roller coaster for his children

Top Stories

Is there anything this man doesn’t do? Rodrigo Hilbert once again shows the public his commitment to accomplishing anything. He has already built a chapel to marry Fernanda Lima, turned a shovel and broom into a chair, made a doll house for his daughter, among other things. But it seems that building roller coasters was unfortunately not one of his accomplishments.

He presented on his Instagram account a video in which he appears building a roller coaster for his children João and Francisco, 13 years old, and Maria, two years old, in the backyard of his house.

The result of the attempt

But as not everything goes as we want, Rodrigo was unable to perform the feat of building the radical toy and even joked on instagram:

“Could it have worked? It could, but it didn’t. It was worth the try, next time I will call a specialized professional,” he wrote in the caption.

Soon, the publication received several comments like. “Something was wrong on purpose, right, to raise the self-esteem of the staff”, “Have you ever thought, if it worked, the hell that would turn married life” joked the netizens.

“Definitely: I QUIT TRYING TO IMMEDIATE YOU!!!!” joked another.

Follow the post:

The Artist’s Inventions

After cooking, crocheting, painting and building a house with his own hands, Rodrigo Hilbert attacked again, he decided to build a bench with pieces of tools that would end up in the trash, really unstoppable.

