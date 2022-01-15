Run! Gol announces 2,000 domestic air tickets for just R$21

Gol has just made 2,000 national airline tickets available on its website for just R$21 each way plus boarding fees! The promotion is part of the company’s 21st anniversary and is valid only until 9 pm today, or while promotional stretches last.

How to find GOL flights for BRL 21?

The promotion is valid for direct flights between February and June. The segments are one-way or return, exclusively through the GOL website.

It will be possible to find tickets for R$ 21 plus taxes on the main segments operated by Gol in Brazil. But you have to search, because we didn’t have access to the list of routes and dates on sale. See an example that we have already found in our searches here:

Please note that fees are non-refundable. However, there will be no penalty if the passenger cancels within 24 hours of receipt of the receipt, as provided by law.

One more example we found:

Good luck to everyone! GOL website left.

Ah, whoever finds it, comment here after buying it, to help other readers!