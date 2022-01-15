Samsung tests first computer with MRAM memory

Samsung Electronics has just published an article in Nature about testing the world’s first MRAM (magnetoresistive random access memory) computer. The thesis is called “A crossbar array of magnetoresistive memory devices for in-memory computing”, and demonstrates the efforts of the company’s research team to merge memory and semiconductors for next-generation artificial intelligence chips.

The technology is being developed in partnership between Samsung SAIT Research Institute and Samsung Electronics Foundry Business and Semiconductor R&D Center.

But what is MRAM memory? Well, most computers today use RAM and internal hard disk storage. To increase computing performance, the industry has been developing non-volatile memories, which must take into account both hard disk and memory functions.

Other attempts to achieve this goal yielded technologies such as RRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory) and PRAM (Phase Change Random Access Memory), among others. With MRAM technology, Samsung has achieved improvements such as increased processing speed, durability and easy mass production for the chips through a new computational architecture.

According to the article, MRAM chips are ideal for neural network operations, as this computing architecture is similar to the brain’s network of neurons.

“Memory computing is similar to the brain in that, in the brain, computing also takes place within the network of biological memories, or synapses, the points where neurons touch,” said Dr. Seungchul Jung, one of the authors. of the thesis. “In fact, while the computation performed by our MRAM network, for now, serves a different purpose than the computation performed by the brain, such a solid-state memory network could, in the future, be used as a platform to imitate the brain, using the of brain synapses as a model.”

In some of the most interesting results of Samsung’s research, the computer with MRAM memory passed the AI ​​computing performance test, demonstrating handwritten number recognition accuracy of 98% and facial recognition accuracy of 93%.

