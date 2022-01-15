Santos suffers, but beats Ferroviária on penalties and advances to the round of 16 of Copinha

Santos suffered, but is qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. On Friday night, Meninos da Vila defeated Ferroviária 5-4 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in normal time, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara. Now, the São Paulo team will face Fluminense.

The first stage was well balanced. Peixe even started a little better, but had difficulties to create real chances. The best opportunity came in the 22nd minute, with Patati. The forward received a good pass from Lucas Barbosa and finished strong, but in the hands of Benassi. From then on, Ferrinha grew and almost opened the scoring at 36. After a great shot by the goalkeeper, Jhoninha was free and tried to play from cover. Attentive, Diogenes made a good save.

At the start of the second half, the weather warmed up. With less than a minute, Victor Hugo elbowed Patati and was sent off. Even with one more, Alvinegro Praiano continued with difficulties in the match. At 15, Rwan caught the leftover at the edge of the area and finished inches from the post. After that, the team abused the pass errors and only managed to scare again at 46. Victor Michell came face to face with Benassi, but he caught the ball badly and sent it out.

Thus, the duel went to penalties, where Santos did the best. On the Santos side, Lucas Pires, Rwan, Pedrinho, Fernandinho and Patati did. For the Ferroviária, Caio, Xavier, Modesto and Diogo even swung the nets, but Jhoninha stopped in Diógenes and decreed the alvinegro triumph.

In the next phase, therefore, Peixe will face Fluminense, who defeated Ponte Preta 3-0 this afternoon.

