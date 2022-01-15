Scientist explains the relationship between sleep disorders and increased hair loss

Sleeping well is also one of the most important activities for maintaining body health, including the wires.

During sleep, the organism is restored in several physiological and metabolic aspects. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the quality of sleep, to maintain the proper functioning of systems that control the hair cycle, which is complex and requires a large amount of energy to maintain the balance of hair replacement and hair growth.



hair loss

Jackeline Rosemary, expert scientist in hair loss and scalp disorders, explains that there are changes resulting from factors such as stress, food, exposure to white light and even time zone changes or irregularity in a proper sleep routine that can affect the health of the hair. . “There is a proven relationship between hair health and sleep. Travel, for example, can alter the sleep cycle. In this way, the hair also ends up undergoing alterations”, explains the scientist.

Another point to be considered is that a low quality of sleep affects, in addition to immunity and hormone secretion, the physical state of individuals. “Stress can not only cause the hair to fall out, but it can also accelerate the definitive loss of hair, through progressive changes caused in the hair follicles over time. So, if a person is on a trip and the time zone has changed drastically, or they are not sleeping well for another reason, it is possible that the stress level will increase, affecting the production of melatonin, which is also related to hair health. ”, points out Jackeline Alecrim.



Melatonin is the hormone responsible for the sleep-wake cycle and participates in several other processes. It is also responsible for the antioxidant effect, which can prevent damage to various cells. “That is, a low production of melatonin, for whatever reasons, can lead to premature aging, which can even reflect on the hair, in the form of increased hair loss”, points out the scientist.

To avoid suffering from hair loss while traveling or in stressful situations, Jackeline recommends that it is important to ensure a good sleep pattern. “The greatest care should be given to maintaining good habits before bed, avoiding distractions, not eating very heavy meals and avoiding stimulating foods at least four hours before bedtime, such as coffee and soda. Prolonged exposure to screens and white light, which compromise the achievement of deep and restorative sleep, should also be avoided. Meditation and essential oil therapies can be excellent choices to achieve a relaxing night and an adequate sleep pattern”, he advises. In addition, oral melatonin supplementation may be considered to aid in the treatment of jet-lags or other conditions.

About Jackeline Alecrim

Jackeline Alecrim is a researcher and developer of scientific formulations for hair loss, scalp disorders, alopecia and hair damage; scientist and expert in advanced cosmetology; founder of the cosmetics company Magic Science Brasil, which is nationally and internationally renowned for the clinical effectiveness of its products. Jackeline is also successful with hair health tips on social media, with more than 90,000 followers on instagram. (MF Press Global)

