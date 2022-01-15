See reasons that explain Flamengo’s interest in Andreas Pereira’s stay

the will of Flamengo to keep Andreas Pereira definitively, it has already left the speech and went to the paper. This week, Rubro-Negro made official a proposal to Manchester United to buy the midfielder, who is on loan until June 2022. Thus, below, see reasons that explain Fla’s interest in the player’s permanence.

Initially, it is worth remembering that Andreas had no difficulties to establish himself in Flamengo. In his debut match, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, the midfielder scored the first goal with the Flamengo shirt and, a few games later, overtook Diego and won the second position.

In addition, Andreas is a versatile midfielder, as Renato Gaúcho, former Flamengo coach, highlighted at a press conference held in September, after a victory over Grêmio, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Thus, for Rubro-Negro in 2021, shirt 18 acted both as a second midfielder and as a more advanced midfielder.

– He is versatile, he is a player I talked to even before arriving at Flamengo. He is a player who has been tested in several positions abroad for his quality. But he told me that he likes the player as a second midfielder. So, it is in this position that I have put him, in this position that he has helped us, he has played well.

– I don’t like to improvise the player, unless the player in the position is not doing the job. He’s playing in his position, in the position he likes. He’s a player who knows how to defend, he knows how to attack too, he has the quality for that.

Another point worth mentioning is in relation to dead balls. Having Andreas on the field allows Flamengo to have a free kick taker. Last season, against Juventude, the midfielder ended a 1,221-day fast without a goal from Fla. The collection was even highly praised by Júnior, one of the greatest idols in the history of Rubro-Negro, in an interview given to THROW! last year (click here to read).

– Really, he scored a goal. A dry, strong and precise beat. And there’s also the closer hit, which ended up hitting the beam. He’s a great hitter – said Júnior, currently a commentator for Rede Globo, adding:

– I think he took a weight off, which ends up falling on the back of the team as a whole, for going so long without a goal from lack. Even more so with Flamengo’s background, with Zico, mainly, who solved many games in this situation. This bothered the fans, and the high-quality players knew it, hence the effusive celebration.

Finally, reciprocal will is a point that must be taken into account. Andreas has already publicly declared his desire to stay at Flamengo, just as Flamengo has already expressed the desire to guarantee Andreas’ permanence. Thus, negotiations were opened as early as January to ensure as soon as possible that the midfielder remains in Rio de Janeiro for longer.