See the 5 biggest highs and lows of the week – Money Times

Petrobras
Petrobras sustains weekly rise in the main stock market index (Image: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed up 1.39%, to 106 thousand points this Friday (14). The index was driven by shares of Petrobras (PETR4), which jumped 3.83%.

In addition, the retail sector also had a positive day after segment data surprised with a 0.6% increase in November compared to the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.2% drop.

In the week, the Ibovespa advanced 4.16%. The best performance of the last 5 days was with PetroRio (PRIOR3), which jumped 15.74%.

On the other side, Locaweb (LWSA3) collapsed 15.44%, the asset suffered over the last few days. Embraer was the second worst performer on a weekly basis, with a drop of 9.02%.

See the highlights of the week:

CompanytickerVariation
PetroRioPRIOR315.74%
brMallsBRML315.11%
PetrobrasPETR312.13%
PetrobrasPETR411.82%
UsiminasUSIM511.78%
BB SecurityBBSE3-2.22%
IRBIRBR3-3.84%
ViaVIIA3-5.52%
EmbraerEMBR3-9.02%
LocawebLWSA3-15.44%

Warning

The data disclosed in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the company’s After-Market. B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 18:30. To read the final data, wait for the Ibovespa final news.

