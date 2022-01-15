See the 5 biggest highs and lows of the week – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed up 1.39%, to 106 thousand points this Friday (14). The index was driven by shares of Petrobras (PETR4), which jumped 3.83%.
In addition, the retail sector also had a positive day after segment data surprised with a 0.6% increase in November compared to the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.2% drop.
In the week, the Ibovespa advanced 4.16%. The best performance of the last 5 days was with PetroRio (PRIOR3), which jumped 15.74%.
On the other side, Locaweb (LWSA3) collapsed 15.44%, the asset suffered over the last few days. Embraer was the second worst performer on a weekly basis, with a drop of 9.02%.
See the highlights of the week:
|Company
|ticker
|Variation
|PetroRio
|PRIOR3
|15.74%
|brMalls
|BRML3
|15.11%
|Petrobras
|PETR3
|12.13%
|Petrobras
|PETR4
|11.82%
|Usiminas
|USIM5
|11.78%
|BB Security
|BBSE3
|-2.22%
|IRB
|IRBR3
|-3.84%
|Via
|VIIA3
|-5.52%
|Embraer
|EMBR3
|-9.02%
|Locaweb
|LWSA3
|-15.44%
Warning
The data disclosed in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the company’s After-Market. B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 18:30. To read the final data, wait for the Ibovespa final news.