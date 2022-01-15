see the list of qualifiers and clashes of the round of 16

Credit: Disclosure – Mirassol

Now it’s decision. Eight games shake and define the first classified for the round of 16 of Copinha 2022 this Friday (14). Of the 128 teams, only 16 will remain alive in search of the dreamed title. Along the way, giants like Corinthians, Atlético-MG and Grêmio were eliminated early, however others like Botafogo and Fluminense have already stamped their passports.

Algoz do Timão by the score of 2 to 1, Resende will face Botafogo, who once again advanced via penalties. In the confrontation against Taubaté, the kids from Glorioso were tied 1-1 in normal time, and in the dispute over the lime brand they triumphed by the score of 4-3, advancing to the round of 16 of Copinha. Tricolor das Laranjeiras, on the other hand, had no difficulty getting through Ponte Preta, and scored 3-0 on the scoreboard.

This article will be updated according to the performance of the games and definition of the classified

COPINHA CLASSIFIEDS LIST

Botafogo, Bahia, Novorizontino, Fluminense, Mirassol, Resende, América-MG and Santos

FINAL 16 MATCHES

Bahia vs Mirassol

Fluminense vs Santos

Novorizontino vs América-MG

Botafogo vs Resende

REMAINING GAMES OF THE 3rd PHASE (Saturday-01/15)

Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras – 11am

Canaan vs Juventus – 11am

Desportivo Brasil vs Iape – 15h

International x Portuguese – 3pm

Audax vs Vasco – 17:15

Retro x Cruise – 7pm

Flamengo vs Oeste – 19:30

São Paulo vs São Caetano – 9:45 pm

READ TOO:

Copinha: see all the clashes in the knockout sequence

Copinha: see what Palmeiras’ opponent will be in the next phase of the knockout stage

Diego Costa at Corinthians, departure at Palmeiras, Atlético-MG at Justice, Flamengo aims at Soteldo and more: the latest in football

Hey boy… Player leaves the pitch in the middle of the Copinha game for an unusual reason

Marinho at Inter, classic by Alario, Quintero and sheriff at Flamengo, Soteldo’s destination: the latest on the ball market

Flamengo makes a millionaire economy with Kenedy’s departure and wants to use value with Soteldo

Boca Juniors seeks agreement to release Cristián Pavón to Atlético-MG

Commentator criticizes Atlético-MG coach: “It seems that was what was left”