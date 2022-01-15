See what experts say about the carnival, which is estimated to have up to 75,000 people per day of the parade | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The public estimate at Marques de Sapucaí for each of the days of the Rio Carnival Special Group’s parade is around 75 thousand people , according to the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa).

During the five days of revelry at the Sambódromo, counting the parades of the access groups and the champions, the total number of public can exceed the mark of 400 thousand people. In 2020, the public expectation of the municipality for every day of parades in Sapucaí was 500 thousand people.

The authorities of Rio de Janeiro, both the state and the municipality, are still waiting to decide whether or not to allow the samba school parades in Marques de Sapucaí during Carnival. The concern is that the party becomes a focus of transmission of Covid, due to the recent increase in the number of cases of the Ômicron variant in Brazil.

Last Wednesday (12), the Scientific Committee of the City of Rio de Janeiro met and assessed that it was still too early to issue a definitive opinion. A new meeting was scheduled for the 24th. According to Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), it is important to wait for the evolution of the pandemic and listen to health experts.

“The scientific committee that guides me here. I’m only going to make decisions based on science, but on real science. If they say you can’t, you can’t do a lot of things. things”, commented Eduardo Paes.

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), on the other hand, believes in maintaining the carnival of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. The state chief executive is based on current guidance from the State Scientific Committee.

“Until now, the orientation is that it can have (carnival in Sapucaí). (The deadline to decide) is the technical area that will decide”, said Castro last Thursday.

Liesa’s audience estimate is 75 thousand people per parade day. Normally, the revelers are divided by the 13 sectors of the sambadrome (stands, friezes and boxes).

Sapucaí also has 480 cabins, and Liesa puts on sale 360 ​​units. Smaller spaces hold up to 12 people. The older ones can receive up to 2 thousand people per night.

According to the Independent League of Samba Schools, the associations parade with an average of 3,000 members each. They are 37 thousand revelers only in the two days of the elite of the carioca carnival. This sum does not account for 20 thousand accredited people to work during the parades.

The parades of the Special Group of the Carioca Carnival are scheduled for the February 27th and 28th. With a month and a half to go before the start of the party, the list of doubts is growing.

How to ensure public safety?

How to inspect everyone’s vaccine passport?

Is it possible to test everyone involved in the event?

How will the pandemic evolve until the end of February?

Renato Kfouri – director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations

On the possibility of the Sambadrome becoming a place of great proliferation of the virus, the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Renato Kfouri, says that it is impossible to neutralize the transmission of the disease.

“Events that involve gatherings of many people, there is always a risk of spread, of transmission of Covid-19. Especially in times like this of high rates of transmission of the disease. You can minimize risks, but you cannot neutralize them. can guarantee that there will be no cases, transmissions of the disease”, commented the specialist.

However, Renato points out that it is feasible to reduce the risks. For him, four pillars are fundamental: mask, distancing, ventilation and vaccine.

“The more vaccinated individuals, the further away, the more ventilated the environment and masks are used, the lower this risk. So these pillars, these four pillars: mask, distance, vaccine, and ventilated environments, you can reduce this, yes, the risk. But none of these methods are infallible in terms of preventing the disease”, he pointed out.

Given the current scenario in Rio de Janeiro, the specialist thinks that all agglomerations should be avoided.

“Agglomerations at that time should be avoided. These mechanisms, or these strategies, aim to reduce the risk of transmission. Whether it’s carnival, whether on a cruise, whether at a family meeting, whether at a party, at a congress, at a convention. All this is dependent on the attitude, the behavior of each one”, he concluded.

Margareth Dalcolmo – researcher at Fiocruz

In the opinion of Margareth Dalcolmo, a researcher at Fiocruz, the biggest risk of the event is the large circulation of people who go to the parades, whether to work or attend the party. The specialist believes that maintaining the shows is not ‘desirable and not suitable‘.

“I understand that the carnival, the sambadrome, generates many temporary jobs, there is no doubt that this generates, moves a very large amount of resources. However, it is not possible to control the use of collective transport, the crowding of people in the concentrations of schools , in the stands, in the boxes, in the parade itself. So there is no doubt that the parades at that moment would be neither desirable nor appropriate”, commented Dalcolmo.

Alberto Chebabo – infectious disease specialist and member of the Scientific Committee of the City of Rio de Janeiro

The infectious disease specialist and member of the Scientific Committee of the city of Rio, Alberto Chebabo, understands that the decision should not be taken at this time. He believes that authorities should observe the evolution of the pandemic.

“Carnival, we need to evaluate more carefully. Carnival is in 1 and a half month. We need to understand what the evolution of new cases will be in the coming weeks. It’s obvious that if it were today, we probably wouldn’t would be able to do it. But we don’t know the size, I mean, the size we can already see, but the extension, the duration of this wave. a long time,” explained Chebabo.

Roberto Medronho – infectious disease specialist at UFRJ

Last week, infectologist Roberto Medronho, from UFRJ, recommended not only the cancellation of carnival, but also any event that generates agglomeration.

“There should be neither Marquês de Sapucaí nor dances in clubs, even if they have a control (of vaccination and testing passports). I think we should have an ethical debate: what cost do we want to have? Of course, why not have the Carnival our mental health and the economy lose. Are we willing to pay with lives to have a moment of relaxation and improve the economy?”, asked Medronho in an interview with Globo News on January 7th.

Epidemiologist doctor says that the worst moment has not yet arrived and that it is a temerity to keep carnival in Rio

Alexandre Chieppe – physician and health secretary of the state of Rio de Janeiro

On the same day, the secretary of health of the state, Alexandre Chieppe commented that the trend is for the rate of transmission of the virus to decrease in the coming days.