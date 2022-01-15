See what’s new on Google TV for 2022

It may be that you still don’t know the service – which has been available since November in Brazil –, but the fact is that Google TV has been gaining more and more space. For 2022, streaming is betting on smart integration between home and fitness to gain more fans.

In an interview with the website protocol, Google TV director of product management Rob Caruso spoke about these plans to bring improvements to the platform. The director said the company is interested in offering fitness and video conferencing services through Google TV and better smart home controls.

What would that membership look like?

Google TV already has smart home controls, it’s true. But Caruso explains that replicating the functions that exist today on Android may be a model better suited to the TV platform.

Android 12 currently implements quick setup blocks for smart home devices. That is: probably Google TV will gain a similar operation, on its own.

This closer integration would be a great addition to the platform, allowing users to treat their TV or as a smart home hub instead of using their phone.

How will Google TV + fitness merge?

Apparently, the service will be similar to those available on smart TV platforms from Apple and Amazon. Apple’s Fitness Plus service lets you stream workouts to an Apple TV.

Netflix on Google TV

The director also spoke about the situation with Netflix on Google TV. Although video streaming works on Google’s platform, some advanced features of the app do not work. Caruso did not promise that this would change, but said he hoped the situation would improve as Google builds new features into its operating system.

Finally, the executive said that the company is “actively” working to increase the number of free live TV channels on the platform. Caruso added that soon, users will be able to see some of these features coming to Google TV.

Speaking of Google, if you don’t use the company’s TV streaming, but use the browser daily, check out 5 Chrome extensions to help you at home office.