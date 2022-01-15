Sinead O’Connor hospitalized days after 17-year-old son’s death

A few days ago we talked around here about how the iconic singer Sinead O’Connor You are going through a difficult phase in your life.

That’s because your son, Shane, was found dead at the age of 17 after a period in which he was declared missing.

According to international publications such as CNN and Consequence, the 55-year-old Irish artist even published worrying messages about her mental health status through unofficial accounts, saying:

I decided to follow my son. There’s no reason to live without it. I ruin everything I touch. I just stayed for him. And now he’s gone.

Sinéad would have blamed himself for the death of his son, but he communicated with fans and followers to say that he was seeking medical help after these messages.

Sinead O’Connor

The singer comforted her followers and said she was looking for solutions to personal issues:

I apologize. I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with cops now, on my way to the hospital. I apologize for making everyone worried. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help for a while. But I will find Shane. This is just a postponement.

The singer, who in 2013 had lost a court case to have Shane’s custody, even said that he was in a special program of “suicide watch”, or monitoring so that he does not commit suicide. Shortly after, he stated that his son had “ended his struggle on Earth”.

We wish clarity and recovery for Sinéad O’Connor, an artist who has provided so many important services to world music.