Slovenia, from BBB22, is a fan of Albert Einstein and was once Miss Pernambuco | BBB22

– His name was inspired by the political conflicts of the 90s that led to the division of Yugoslavia. Her father wanted her to be called Bosnia and Herzegovina, but her mother wouldn’t let her and the two decided to name Slovenia.

– At home, her family calls her Dudley.

– Slovenia was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but considers herself from Pernambuco because she has lived almost her entire life in Caruaru, Pernambuco.

– Slovenia is a fan of the German physicist Albert Einstein, mainly for his most famous thesis: the Theory of Relativity.

2 of 3 BBB22: Slovenia is a fan of Science and physicist Albert Einstein — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow BBB22: Slovenia is a fan of Science and physicist Albert Einstein — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow

– She is crazy about Science and came to study four years of Physics at the Federal University of Pernambuco, but she locked up in the last year to participate in Miss Brazil.

– In 2018, the sister was Miss Caruaru, Miss Pernambuco and won the sixth place in Miss Brazil, in addition to an award for best oratory in the national competition.

– His favorite celebration is the Festa de São João de Caruaru, which hasn’t happened for two years because of the pandemic.

– She loves cachaça, is a party girl and says she is not afraid to be embarrassed at BBB parties.

3 of 3 BBB22: Slovenia was once president of a fan club dedicated to Luan Santana — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow BBB22: Slovenia was once president of a fan club dedicated to Luan Santana — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow

– As a teenager, he was president of a fan club dedicated to Luan Santana and already ran after the idol at an airport.

– In addition to Einstein and Luan Santana, other public figures who inspire her are Anitta and Father Fábio de Melo.

Meet Slovenia, participant of ‘BBB22’

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:

👉 Instagram: @eslomarques

👉 TikTok: @eslomarques