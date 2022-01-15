Slovenia, the ‘BBB’ miss, missed the wedding of which she would be godmother to enter the reality

Slovenia Marques with the bride and groom Iulyane and Felipe Santaiago (Photo: Reproduction)

Slovenia Marques, the Miss of “Big Brother Brazil” 22 who was compared to Juliette Freire and Suzana Alves, the Tiazinha, missed the wedding of her friend Iulyane Ferreira with Felipe Santiago. She would be godmother last Friday (14).

The Pernambuco native, who even posted a photo at the bride’s bachelorette party, was confined in early January to a hotel in Rio de Janeiro and did not attend the ceremony because the date coincided with that of the “Big day”, announcing the new confined of the reality show.

Despite the embezzlement, the bride stopped for a few minutes to post stories celebrating Slovenia’s entry into “BBB” 22. And she also appeared in a video shown on Globoplay:

– Today she would be here, at my wedding, being my godmother, but I am very happy to know that she is in “Big Brother”. I’m looking forward to following along. For sure, she will be a great player.

Iulyane, friend of Eslovenia Marques, posted stories to celebrate her entry into the ‘BBB’ (Photo: Reproduction)

