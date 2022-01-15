Slovenian Embassy declares support for sister on BBB22: “Most beautiful name”

posted on 01/14/2022 20:58



Support of namesakes – (Credit: Disclosure)

The Embassy of Slovenia in Brazil published on its Twitter, this Friday (14/01) a message of support for the namesake Slovenia Marques, 25 years old, a member of the “Pipoca” team of the Big Brother Brazil 22. The participants of Pipoca and Camarote began to be announced this Friday.

“Good luck Slovenia! Sister of BBB22 with the most beautiful name!”, wrote the embassy on its social network account.

Good luck Slovenia! BBB22’s sister with the most beautiful name! https://t.co/Q0spaTnJ8e — Slovenia in Brazil (@SLOinBRA) January 14, 2022

Slovenia is a small European country, close to Austria, Hungary and Croatia. It has an approximate population of 2.1 million people.

In her presentation to the public, Slovenia said that her father wanted her to be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, but her mother would not let her. At home, the new participant of the BBB told that she is called Duda, and friends call her “Eslô”.