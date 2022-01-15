Solano ties up Pilar to rape her

Life with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will be a real hell for Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). It wasn’t enough to be taken prisoner by Pedro’s political enemy (Selton Mello), the doctor will still be sexually harassed by him in the next chapters of In the Emperor’s Time.

Upon capturing Pilar during the war against Brazil, Solano decides to make her his slave. Initially, the dictator only forces her to take care of Paraguayan soldiers who are injured during battles. Over time, however, he starts to see Pilar with different eyes and starts hitting on Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski).

Pilar, cornered, dodges as best she can. However, on one occasion, Solano manages to corner her alone with him and says that he also needs the doctor’s care, as he is “with a broken heart”. Disgusted, Pilar tries to get rid of him, but Solano stops her and manages to cover the young woman’s mouth so she doesn’t scream.

Skittish and brave as she is, Pilar manages to bite the villain’s hand and tries to flee. Solano, however, manages to reach her in time and warns that, this time, Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) will not be able to escape him. Cruel, the dictator ties her up and, without further resistance, advances ready to rape her. And now?

