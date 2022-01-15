Sony denies speculation about PS4 shutdown and resumption of production

On January 12, Bloomberg revealed Sony’s alleged plans for video game production in 2022. According to the portal, the Japanese company had scheduled the closure of the PS4 production line for the end of 2021, but due to the semiconductor crisis, decided to reverse the plans.

Now, in a statement to Japanese website Gigazine, Sony has denied the reports. According to the note, the company “never planned to stop PS4 production in the first place.”

But, even if the manufacture and replacement of PS4 still continues on several continents, in Japan, the factories are already more focused on the new console since September 2020. Something that should also happen in the future when “normality”, finally, gives the faces.

PS4 production shouldn’t stop anytime soon

In addition to being more affordable, the PS4 uses cheaper components and has a huge customer base. What can be an alternative for the Japanese to continue generating revenue while the production of PlayStation 5 does not gain scale. After all, the next-gen exclusives should only appear in greater quantities from 2023 onwards.

And this strategy is also applied by other companies such as NVIDIA. The video card maker reproduces the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti as a way to supply the market.