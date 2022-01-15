January 15, 2022 | 07:49

Streets of Timóteo are in a chaotic situation after the closure of the BR-381

Municipality announces that it will close the passage of trucks from Monday (17)

Acesita Avenue, in the Centro Sul neighborhood: residents report the chaos in traffic since Friday afternoon, after the interdiction on BR-381 in Nova Era

In a statement released this Friday, the administration of Timóteo warns that from Monday (17) the traffic of trucks through the streets of the municipality’s headquarters will be prevented. At the entrance to the city, there is a sign indicating that the weight is limited to 10 tons on Acesita Avenue.

As reported by the Diário do Aço newspaper, there was a mass displacement of a slope at Km 321 of the BR-381, a stretch near the Siribi Colonial restaurant, which caused the total destruction of the road for a stretch of more than 100 meters of the highway.

??The City Hall of Timóteo received with sadness the news of the collapse on the BR-381 on the morning of this Friday (14). Immediately contact was made with the authorities of the State and Federal Governments, who had already moved teams to take the first measures”, says the note.

BR-381 in Nova Era: giant landslide on a slope destroyed more than 100 meters of the runway at Km 321

Also according to the note, in parallel to this, some measures were adopted in the municipality to organize the transit of vehicles near the gabion stretch between the Bela Vista and Ana Rita neighborhoods. With the closing of traffic on the BR-381, drivers began to take the MG-760 route in droves to exit and enter Vale do Aço. São José has narrow stretches and the gabion that supports the slope of the Bela Vista neighborhood may not support the movement of heavy vehicles.

With this, the municipality informs that from Monday morning (1/17) the traffic of large vehicles through the streets of the municipality’s headquarters is prohibited. ??The site is under permanent supervision to prevent further damage from being caused”, he warns.

The municipal administration also reported that support was requested from the Military Police for monitoring the transit of vehicles outside the permitted standards.

??In view of the current moment, which requires extra care due to the pandemic and this new misfortune, we ask everyone for patience and calm to face this challenge with serenity”, concludes the note.

The municipal administration of Dionísio also warned on Friday (14) that the access to Vale do Aço passing through the city and the MG-820 via São Domingos do Prata, is not recommended for cargo vehicles, because, with the rain of the days previous years, the state highway has damage along its length.

alternate routes

While for small vehicles it is possible to take alternative routes within the city of Nova Era/Santana do Alfié/Antônio Dias, or the rural road of Prainha/Piçarrão/Itabira, all by dirt roads.

For heavy vehicles, the most viable access route between Vale do Aço and Belo Horizonte today is via BR-262 to the district of Realeza, in Manhuaçu, then BR-116 via Caratinga and later the BR-458 to Ipatinga. On this route, the trip from Ipatinga to Belo Horizonte is 421 kilometers long.

There is also another route, with roads through mountains and many curves, but also possible to receive heavy traffic, via Itabira/Guanhães/Açucena/Belo Oriente. This route is 396 kilometers long.

Specialists from federal agencies study emergency intervention to release stretch of highway in Nova Era