Strong evidence shows Earth is undergoing 6th mass extinction process, study says

The history of life on Earth has been marked five times by mass extinction events of biodiversity caused by extreme natural phenomena. Today, many… 14.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

The study recently published in Biological Reviews by scientists at the University of Hawaii points out that, rather than extreme natural phenomena, the recent round of extinction is caused by human activities. According to him, the “denial” view is based on a biased understanding of the crisis, which focuses on mammals and birds, and ignores invertebrates, which obviously constitute the vast majority of biodiversity. When stipulating the estimates obtained for land snails and slugs, the study’s authors estimated that, since the year 1500, the Earth could already have lost between 7.5 and 13% of the two million known species, a figure that comes to a staggering 150,000 to 260,000 species. The new study points out that some people also deny that the sixth extinction has begun. Furthermore, others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history. “Denying the crisis, accepting it without reacting, or even encouraging it, constitutes a revocation of humanity’s common responsibility and paves the way for the Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards a sixth mass extinction”, commented the researcher.

