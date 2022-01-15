Successive Booster Doses of Covid Vaccines May Compromise Immune System Says European Health Agency

by angelica ca and paulo eneas

The European Medicines Agency’s Head of Strategy for Biological Health Threats and Vaccines, Marco Cavalieri, expressed doubts about the continued application of successive booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a press conference this Tuesday (11/Jan), Marco Cavalieri, representative of the European Union’s health regulatory body, spoke of an alleged concern about the strategy of mass vaccination every four months, as it could lead to the compromise of the immune system. There is currently no data to support this approach.

“While the use of additional boosters may be part of contingency plans, repeated vaccinations at short intervals do not represent a sustainable long-term strategy,” said Marco Cavaleri.

Admitting that booster shots “can be done once or maybe twice”, Cavaleri emphasized that the practice must be repeated constantly: “we need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic scenario to a more endemic scenario”.

Instead, countries should allow more time between booster programs and link them to the start of the cold season in each hemisphere, following the plan laid out by flu vaccination strategies, he said.

The statements by the head of the European Union’s health regulatory agency came as some countries are considering giving people second boosters in an alleged attempt to provide more protection against infections with the omicron variant.

As informed by National Criticism showed in reportage Earlier this month, the State of Israel became the first nation in the world to begin administering a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people over 60. In turn, the United Kingdom has ruled out the need for a second booster dose for the time being. Source: Bloomberg | infosalus | Isto É Magazine.

Don’t Let National Criticism End!

THE National Criticism needs a lot of support from its readers to continue. We depend solely on funding our readership, through donations and support subscriptions, to carry our project forward.

THE National Criticism is today one of the few vehicles of the so-called independent press that remains faithful to the commitment to the truth of the facts and the defense of conservative values. Among the others, many surrendered to the new plate-whiteism, even resorting to the dissemination of false or misleading content for this purpose. This type of behavior you will never see in the National Criticism.

We are currently appealing to our audience to contribute with us. You can make this contribution by accessing this link here, where you will have the option to subscribe to support at a paltry and very affordable monthly amount, and you can also make a donation in the amount you want.

Thank you very much.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING