Tadeu Schmidt and Rafa Kalimann suffer attacks before BBB22

rookies in BBB22, Thaddeus Schmidt and Rafa Kalimann are being attacked even before they actually start on reality. Haters have criticized the presenters since they were announced on the attraction. The presenter will replace Tiago Leifert and the actress will act in Bate-Papo BBB.

“Are you aware that BBB22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, Rafa Kalimann and Dani Calabresa? All that’s missing is Fernanda Gentil for Boninho’s heart to stay warm. A lot of bad people in one project”, fired a user on Twitter.

Another user also did not like Rafa Kalimann and Rhudson Victor on the BBB Network last Thursday (13). “You can remove these two and leave only Ana Clara [Lima], that she alone makes everything a thousand times better! Rafa Kalimann’s problem is that she is uninformed, doesn’t know how to speak, it gives the impression that she has not studied, has never read a book, has difficulty thinking…

“I just saw a video of Tadeu Schmidt promoting the BBB and it looked like he was talking about Cavalinhos do Fantástico. I’m not ready for this. It’s going to be bad,” said another netizen.

The long-awaited BBB22 premieres on Monday (17) on Globo.