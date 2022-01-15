Tadeu Schmidt becomes the house’s digital guide after Globo banned visits; videos· TV news

With the advance of the cases of Covid-19, Globo suspended the visits of influencers at the BBB22 house and left to Tadeu Schmidt the mission of taking a tour of the house. This Saturday (15), the journalist showed curious details of the decoration: a suspended bed, a single shower and even a dressing room. What draws attention is the excess of colors.

Schmidt went through the external area of ​​the residence, the pool and whirlpool area. “Would you jump naked in this pool, like Fiuk and Gil? I would, yes!”, he exclaimed in a recording published on Instagram by director JB Oliveira, Boninho. “In this corner, in front of the pool, Machiavellian plans of BBB22 will be hatched. You can write”, he added.

At other times, the ex-Fantástico confirmed that the house will have only one shower for all participants, with the exception of another device, exclusive to the leader’s room. The “supreme” room will also feature a dance floor, dressing room, bar and wardrobe.

Globo finally released all BBB22 participants last Friday (14), during the commercial breaks of its programming. The brothers were divided into two groups: Pipoca (anonymous) and Camarote (guests), as in the two previous editions. You can check the complete list here.

See below the details of the BBB22 house shared on Boninho’s Instagram:

Outdoor area and whirlpool

