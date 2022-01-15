Teen ‘smokes’ sister’s pregnancy test thinking it was a vape

A young woman from Texas (USA) just wanted to tell her two brothers that she was pregnant, but as with almost every viral TikTok post, the seemingly simple story took a very strange turn when one of the two thought the positive test she had delivered. it was an electronic cigarette. The young man tried to smoke the test and put a perfect disgusting end to the video.

First, Jasmine Alaniz asked brothers Diego and Leomar Rodriguez to close their eyes, and soon after, she placed the positive pregnancy test in Diego’s hand.

Still with his eyes closed, Diego took the tip of the test that covered the place where his sister urinated and placed it in his mouth to take a drag.

Jasmine screamed to try to stop his mouth from coming in contact with the area still filled with urine, but it didn’t quite work.

Realizing the disgusting mistake, Diego threw the test on the floor and started spitting, which totally cut the mood of the scene.

But since such stories are some of TikTok’s favorites, the video has garnered over 15 million views.

“Pregnancy announcement to siblings went terribly wrong,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, she detailed that her brother didn’t really like the taste of urine.

“When he put the test in his mouth, he instantly tasted the pee and spit it out,” said Jasmine, who revealed they all laughed afterwards as they watched the video.

This is Jasmine’s second child, due in May.

