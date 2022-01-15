the options for the attack of Palmeiras

Taty Castellanos for New York City. (Photo: Publicity/NYCFC)

Palmeiras failed to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to hire Argentine striker Lucas Alario, who had been negotiating with the team in recent days. Without the player, the club is still in the market in search of a striker to reinforce the squad for the Club World Cup.

Verdão debuts in the tournament on February 8 and is racing against time to have a new striker in the United Arab Emirates. Due to the lack of time and criteria established by the board, the options are increasingly scarce and the club has to resort to old desires. An eventual reinforcement could be entered in the competition only until the 24th of January.

The first target listed is Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos, also Argentinian, a player for New York City, USA. Alviverde consulted his situation once again and received the conditions of the athlete and the North American club for the deal. However, no new proposal has yet been made.

Another option on the agenda is Agustín Álvarez, a 20-year-old Uruguayan from Peñarol. The striker was the highlight of the team last season and pleases Palmeiras. The point that makes it difficult to hire are the values, which are around 15 million euros (about R$ 94 million at the current price).

On the other hand, a more affordable possibility is striker Elkeson. The player terminated his contract with Guangzhou FC, from China, where he became the highest scorer in the league’s history, and is now free on the market. The 32-year-old player is also of interest to Botafogo, a team for which he stood out before leaving Brazil in 2011.

In this window, Verdão hired an athlete from the Rio de Janeiro team precisely for the offensive sector. Rafael Navarro signed with the team for five years and is a single reinforcement of the alviverde attack. Despite being considered a promise, the club intends to count on another player to fight for the title of the position.

