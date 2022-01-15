These are the most anticipated games of 2022 for Xbox members

In these first days of the year, there are several tops that came out in the specialized press about which are the most anticipated games of 2022 . However, it seems that this sort of thing is not just a matter of the specialized press, the Xbox team itself has its most agurado.

Through Xbox Wire, we were able to see a post where Xbox members detailed what the most anticipated games of 2022 are for them, finding a plethora of titles that are part of Xbox Game Studios or Bethesda, or will come to launch on Xbox Game Pass.

There are many Xbox members who participated in this compilation, finding people of great importance within the chain of command of the different parts of Microsoft. Without going any further, we can see the opinion of Bonnie Ross, leader of 343 Industries; Larry Hyrb; Megan Spurr, Xbox Game Pass Community Leader.

Specifically, the most anticipated games of 2022 are as follows:

  • Somerville
  • starfield
  • redfall
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Tunic
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  • Atomic Heart
  • Gotham Knights
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Dying Light 2
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • Saint Row
  • Elden Ring

What do you think of the most anticipated games of 2022 for Xbox members? Do you think there are any more that should be on this list? We read you in the comments.

