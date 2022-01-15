Thousands of Hindus defy Covid-19 at religious festival in India | World

Drones were used on Friday (14) to launch holy water from the Ganges River thousands of pilgrims, with the aim of trying to contain a crowd gathered for the Hindu festival Gangasagar Mela in eastern India.
The agglomeration because of the event can become a dangerous spreader of Covid-19. Authorities have already admitted that they will not be able to contain the pilgrims, most without masks, who go to the river for ritual baths.
“Most pilgrims are willing to defy norms against Covid-19,” said a police officer interviewed by AFP.
Hindu pilgrims arrive at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal for the “Makar Sankranti” festival on Sagar Island amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, on Dec. January 2022 — Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
“They believe that God will save them and that bathing in the tributary [do Ganges] will cleanse them from all sins, even from the virus, if they are contaminated,” he added.
Although the omicron variant is spreading rapidly in India, a Kolkata court last week authorized the celebration of the Gangasagar Mela on the island of Sagar. It is located at the mouth of the Ganges River in the eastern state of West Bengal.
India has recorded more than 260,000 new infections and 315 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
At the height of the pandemic, last May, India recorded more than 400,000 new infections and about 4,000 deaths a day, amid traumatic scenes in hospitals, crowded with patients.
Today, India seems better prepared to resist the omicron than it did last spring, when the delta variant caused more than 200,000 deaths in just a few weeks.
This terrible epidemic wave came after the Kumbh Mela festival, one of the largest religious congregations in the world, attended by around 25 million Hindus.
Like the Kumbh Mela, Gangasagar Mela attracts worshipers from across northern India, who travel aboard crowded trains, buses and boats to reach the island. These conditions increase the likelihood of contagion from the omicron, a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.