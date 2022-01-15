Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says he hid participation in reality from Silvio Santos: ‘Grandpa doesn’t know’ | BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says he hid participation in reality from Silvio Santos: ‘Grandpa doesn’t know’ | BBB22 8 Views

– Discovered being homosexual around the age of 15: “It was my mother who told me that I was in love with a boy”.

BBB22: Tiago Abravanel and her husband — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– Can’t be missing from your chocolate, soda and candy market list.

– His biggest dream is to visit all the Disney parks in the world: “I want to go to Japan the most”.

BBB22: Tiago Abravanel is a Disney fan — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– Walt Disney fan, wants to have an amusement park and has already decided on the name: Abravolândia.

– Likes to suck his thumb.

– The glasses he wears don’t have a lens, it’s just a frame: “I think I look great with glasses”.

Tiago Abravanel is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Instagram

– Acted in five soap operas and played Tim Maia in the theater.

– Has a collection of over 800 dolls.

– Can’t cook anything: “Not even rice”.

Meet Tiago Abravanel, participant of 'BBB22'

Meet Tiago Abravanel, participant of ‘BBB22’

Want to stalk? #RedeBBB gives you the @:

👉 Instagram: @tiagoabravanel
👉 Facebook: @tiagoabravaneloficial
👉 Twitter: @tiagoabravanel
👉 Tik tok: @abravalandia

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Faustão commands ‘Brasil Urgente’ and announces ex-global for debut | Television

About to debut on Band, Faustão appeared by surprise on “Brasil Urgente” to promote the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved