Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says he hid participation in reality from Silvio Santos: ‘Grandpa doesn’t know’ | BBB22

– Discovered being homosexual around the age of 15: “It was my mother who told me that I was in love with a boy”.
– Can’t be missing from your chocolate, soda and candy market list.
– His biggest dream is to visit all the Disney parks in the world: “I want to go to Japan the most”.
– Walt Disney fan, wants to have an amusement park and has already decided on the name: Abravolândia.
– Likes to suck his thumb.
– The glasses he wears don’t have a lens, it’s just a frame: “I think I look great with glasses”.
– Acted in five soap operas and played Tim Maia in the theater.
– Has a collection of over 800 dolls.
– Can’t cook anything: “Not even rice”.
