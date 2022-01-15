Tiago Abravanel is confirmed in the Globo reality box

Tiago Abravanel, 34 years old, is in the “Camarote” of “BBB 22” (Globo) — see the complete list of participants of the reality. The actor, singer and presenter of the program “Sai da Caixa, here from Splash, was confirmed on the reality show after speculation that he would have covid-19.
Coming from a powerful family in entertainment — he is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, first daughter of Silvio Santos — the “new BBB” is also friends with celebrities, who promise to move social media by supporting him in the competition.
Tiago’s name had been considered on social media and gained strength after one of Boninho’s spoilers, who mentioned that “one of the new BBBs could be on Broadway”. It was precisely in the play “TeenBroadway”, at the age of 17, that the artist began his career.
After going through several musical shows, such as “Miss Saigon” and “Hairspray”, Tiago lived his peak in the theater when playing Tim Maia in the musical “Tim Maia – Vale Tudo”.
On television, he debuted on the family broadcaster, SBT, and participated, in 2011, in the soap opera “Amor e Revolution”. At Globo, his debut was in “Salve Jorge”, a role that won him the “Best of the Year” award as a revelation actor.
Tiago’s last work at Globo was on “Super Dança dos Famosos”, when he took 6th place in the competition. He had also participated, in 2018, in the “Show dos Famosos” and in 2013 in the “Dança dos Famosos 10”.
Table of Contents
“Out of the Box”
Tiago Abravanel is also one of the presenters of splash, with the musical program “Sai da Caixa”.
Weekly, Abravanel receives a different artist to “get out of the box” and sing songs from outside his usual repertoire.
Currently in the second season, shown on UOL channel, the presenter has already received guests such as Zezé di Camargo, Samuel Rosa and Dilsinho.
Marriage to TV Producer
Tiago Abravanel is married to Fernando Poli, a TV producer, with whom he has been in a relationship for almost seven years. The actor’s love life became public in 2019, when Larissa Manoela shared a photo of the two with the caption: “The most beautiful couple”.
In an interview with the newspaper “O Estado de S.Paulo”, Tiago said that he never “came out of the closet” and that he never hid the relationship: “Maybe it’s news for those who don’t know me that much. who is an incredible person, who has been in my family for a long time”.
Tiago and Fernando returned to the spotlight recently after participating in “Farofa da Gkay”. The comedian said that the couple exchanged kisses with other party guests, including influencer Álvaro, who was also quoted for the “BBB 22”.
Homophobic speech by Patricia Abravanel:
Tiago Abravanel was involved in a family controversy in June 2021 when he rebutted a comment made by his aunt, Patrícia Abravanel, on SBT’s “Vem Pra Cá” program. On the occasion, Silvio Santos’ daughter minimized homophobia, asked for understanding with those who “is still learning” and mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+.
I need to try to tell you, aunt, how I felt watching it, okay? I think, first of all, sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of respect. You don’t have to be like me, but you need to respect who I am, period. Final, said James on video.
Tiago Abravanel also signaled his aunt’s request for the LGBTQIA+ community to be more tolerant:
It’s not a question of being radical. People suffer from it. People die for it.
Entrepreneurial side:
In addition to his artistic career, Tiago Abravanel also works as a businessman. Silvio Santos’ grandson has a pajama business, with online and physical stores, and is also a partner, alongside her husband, in a confectionery shop specializing in sweets made with bananas.
On social media, he recently celebrated his success in business: “At a time like this, both businesses expanded. Pajamas and candy to stay at home. What more could we want?”.
BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show
1 / 20
Arthur Aguiar
Arthur Aguiar
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 20
Barbara Heck
From Novo Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old. Graduated in Public Relations, she also works as a model and digital influencer. He lives between his hometown and São Paulo, but he always says he is traveling for work.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 20
Pedro Scooby
Surfer, Pedro Scooby is 33 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro (RJ). He got the nickname Scooby because of his resemblance to the character from the cartoon ?Scooby Doo?. Started in the sport at the age of 5, he is a fan of free surfing and one of the main names in the big waves in the world. Father of three children, the result of an eight-year relationship with Luana Piovani, he is currently married to model Cintia Dicker.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 20
Natalia Deodato
Mineira, Natália is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, she started working at the age of 9 and has never stopped. During the pandemic, she returned to work with her mother at the beauty salon, but her big dream is to be an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 20
Brunna Gonçalves
Dancer and digital influencer Brunna Gonçalves is 30 years old and was born in Nilópolis, Rio de Janeiro. He started dancing at the age of 15 and came to live in the United States to live off his art. Since 2015, she has been producing content for social networks, mainly related to beauty issues. She is part of the ballet corps of the singer Ludmilla, with whom she is married.
Playback / Instagram
6 / 20
Lucas Bissoli
Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 20
Paulo Andre
Born in Santo André, São Paulo, Paulo André is 23 years old and is an Olympic athlete. Son of former sprinter Carlos José Camilo de Oliveira, who represented Brazil in competitions in the 80’s. He started in athletics in the sports initiation project set up by his father in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo and already holds titles of great importance in the sport.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 20
Laís Caldas
BBB 22: Laís Caldas is the first announced participant
Reproduction / Instagram
9 / 20
Jade Picon
Digital influencer and businesswoman, Jade Picon is 20 years old and was born in the city of São Paulo, where she lives today. Internet celebrity, started at age 9 in the middle. João Guilherme’s ex-girlfriend, has already been identified as Neymar’s affair.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 20
Luciano Estevan
Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.
Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow
11 / 20
Naiara Azevedo
Singer Naiara Azevedo, 32, was born in the city of Farol, in the interior of Paraná, but now lives in Goiânia. Raised on the family farm with uncles, cousins and grandparents who were musicians, she had a country influence from an early age.
Reinaldo Canato/UOL
12 / 20
Jessilane Alves
Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 20
Tiago Abravanel
Neto de Silvio Santos, the actor, singer, presenter and businessman was born in São Paulo and is 34 years old. From a family of artists, he began his career in theater at the age of 17. He also accumulates work as a voice actor in Brazilian versions of international children’s films.
Reinaldo Canato/UOL
14 / 20
Eliezer
Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.
Silvestre Mendes/Gshow
15 / 20
Douglas Silva
Actor Douglas Silva is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. He became known for the character Dadinho, during his childhood, in the movie ?City of God?.
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
16 / 20
Rodrigo Mussi
Rodrigo is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. Graduated in Business Administration, he works as a commercial manager. At the age of 18 he went to live alone and has already lived in Australia. He stayed abroad for three years and worked as a bricklayer, model and soccer player at the university, where he took a postgraduate course in Marketing. In 2017 he returned to Brazil to start from scratch. .
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 20
Linn da Quebrada
Actress and singer, Linn da Quebrada is 31 years old, was born in the capital of São Paulo, but grew up in the interior of the state. She started her artistic career as a performer, and, in her adolescence, was also a hairdresser’s assistant. In work and in life, she is also known for social activism in favor of minorities.
Playback / Instagram
18 / 20
BBB 22: Slovenia is the fifth participant announced
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 20
Maria
Born and raised in Cidade Alta, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, actress and singer Maria is 21 years old. A lot of people don’t know, but her name is Vitória. His voice became known to the public through the Poesia Acústica project. In a solo career, he has singles that have millions of views on social media. He gained prominence when playing Verena in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”, in 2019.
Reproduction / Instagram
20 / 20
vinicius
Vinicius is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. He holds a degree in Law, but does not intend to be a lawyer. She works at her family’s restaurant and makes videos to earn extra income on social media.