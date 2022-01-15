TJ-SP triples aid limit for magistrates

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) this week increased the reimbursement margin for health care granted monthly to magistrates and civil servants. For judges and judges, the percentage jumped from 3% to up to 10% of the value of subsidies. The monthly limits for judges, for example, which reached the range of BRL 1,000, can reach BRL 3,500. In the case of servers, the limit is fixed: it rose from R$336 to R$370.

A survey carried out by Estadão, based on the number of magistrates and their respective average salaries available on the Transparency Portal of the Court and the National Council of Justice (CNJ), points out that the expense can reach R$ 7.7 million per month, if judges and judges request a refund of the 10% to which they are entitled.

The monthly expense with reimbursements of servers, in turn, reaches R$ 23.6 million. The total expense, therefore, can jump to up to BRL 31.4 million per month. The São Paulo court is the largest in the country.

The ordinance is one of the first administrative measures of the judge Ricardo Mair Anafe, the new president of the court, and was published on Monday, three days after the inauguration ceremony. He will command the Court until December 2023.

Health assistance was adopted by the TJ-SP in December 2020, after the National Council of Justice authorized the refund modality as an alternative to the agreement with health plans.

‘Proof’

In a note, the Court highlighted that the amounts are not deposited “indistinctly” and depend on “proof of the effective expense by the magistrate”. Regarding the difference between aid for magistrates and civil servants, the court says that there is no “disparity”. “Both (magistrates and civil servants) receive in accordance with what is determined by the CNJ, with civil servants receiving for years and the magistrates began to receive in 2021 (below that set by the CNJ).”, reads the text of the statement.

The São Paulo TJ also states that the change observes the resolutions of the National Council of Justice, which changed the percentage limits for reimbursement to magistrates and monthly payment to servers, and obeys criteria of “budget availability, financial impact and proportionality” between the number of magistrates and servers.

‘lag’

At the inauguration ceremony, last week, the new vice president of the Court, Guilherme Gonçalves Strenger, gave signs that the current administration will work in defense of the interests of the judiciary and to correct what he called a “pay gap”. He defended, more than once in his speech, the valorization of the career. “Unfortunately, our regular absences, resulting from vacations and licenses, end up representing a real sanction, since there is no magistrate to assume our rods and chairs and answer for the processes distributed during this period, the accumulation of work and the formation of a collection becomes practically inevitable. “

The magistrate cites “the implementation of aid for the assumption of acquis, in an amount corresponding to one third of the subsidies, in order to repay the work of the magistrate who supports the annual distribution of cases greater than what would be required of him as recommended by the CNJ.”

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.