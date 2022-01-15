To L!, Deyverson reveals what he thought before scoring the Libertadores title goal: ‘If I lost…’

Palmeiras is already living the year 2022 in this pre-season, on the eve of the Club World Cup, but they don’t forget the great achievement of the Copa Libertadores, last year, beating one of their great rivals: Flamengo. The hero of that title was Deyverson, who participated in the live THROW!, on Tik Tok, last Friday, and told his emotion at that moment, in addition to his thoughts at the time of finishing for the goal.

An unlikely hero in Montevideo, the Palmeiras striker entered the final overtime, replacing Raphael Veiga. It didn’t take even five minutes for him to show his protagonism by pressing Flamengo’s ball out, stealing the ball from Andreas Pereira and finishing off Diego Alves. The move even seems fast from the outside, but in Deyvinho’s head it lasted an eternity, thinking what it would be like if he missed the goal.

– Actually when I stole that ball over there… I’m going to tell you something that I didn’t tell anyone. You will be the first to know. When I caught that ball over there, which I stole, I was like, “F**k, why did I steal that ball, brother? If I score, I’m the man, but if I lose, brother, forget it, I’m in Hell”. But thank God I was able there, with the help of my teammates and the fans, I was able to score this goal so important for my career – said the author of the goal of the third championship alviverde.

Despite knowing that his star shone in the Liberta final, he is aware that all that happened because of a whole structure set up by Abel Ferreira to reach that result. In addition, the striker recalled how important that goal was for many people to rethink what they said about him, who guarantees that he recognized the mistakes he made.

– Actually, it wasn’t me alone. We are a group. Abel always says that. We are all one. I’m glad I scored, of course! Not just me, but my family. For every moment I spent in Palmeiras. The difficulties. And, today, being able to go out on the street and receive affection, recognition from people, apologies… people regretting everything they said. It’s very satisfying, it’s very good. Man is man when he recognizes that he was wrong and I recognized my faults. But today, thanks to God, who blessed me, I am able to enjoy this moment with my companions, my family and people I love.

– I think the most important thing is the group. The work that the group has been doing and what Abel has passed on to us so that we can emerge victorious from this libertadores against a very strong team that is Flamengo. But we were very focused there, we were very attentive to the things that Abel told us. And everything he went through, we responded and it worked.

Deyverson and his teammates are in pre-season, at the Football Academy, in preparation for the 2022 that promises even more for Palmeiras, which will soon have the Club World Cup dispute, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, the starting on February 8, when the tournament’s semifinals will take place, against Monterrey, from Mexico, or against Al Ahly, from Egypt.