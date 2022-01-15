Today’s Horoscope: January 15, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Saturday January 15, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Your dreams will come true today. Travel or leisure travel proposals may arise. From new acquaintances you will get profitability, today your intuition will not fail you, even in love.
Sign date: 03/21 to 04/20
Guardian Angel: Jeliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 49-40-44-66-25-71-84
Bull
Your energy will become very visible and you will show that you are in good physical and psychic condition. Love will grow and experience more, you are embroidering.
Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20
Guardian Angel: israfil
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 61-78-35-67-82-3-38
Twins
Control your instincts and order your feelings so you don’t fall into love excesses. Beware of the jealousy and envy that you will arouse, playing at love has its risks and today you are touching the limits.
Sign date: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 59-22-68-45-20-30-1
Cancer
If you continue in the conqueror line, you will be very jealous of the couple if you have it, if you don’t go ahead. You will be able to get what you want most. Today there will be exciting experiences in love and something else.
Sign date: 06/21 to 07/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 48-6-50-86-36-29-17
Lion
Pleasant news will come from family members. Traveling will bring you good experiences and surprise situations. At work you will surely be successful, today you will see the result of your efforts in everything.
Sign date: 07/23 to 08/22
Guardian Angel: abadon
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-14-28-32-77-27-76
Virgin
Proposals will arrive that will come out of the ordinary, but that you must accept as they are. Strive to keep an open mind. There will be new and important contacts for your future.
Sign date: 08/23 to 09/22
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-43-79-95-18-60-85
Lb
Your strong imagination and a great need to expend energy will lead you to be impulsive and direct with people. You will master others and their sexual energy to the fullest which night it presents itself.
Sign date: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: metatron
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 39-72-21-94-74-75-26
Scorpion
Any problem that has to do with the intellectual will make the most of the benefits. Those close to him will recognize him, he remains so. Good time for chance and luck, your intuition will guide you.
Sign date: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 41-83-64-92-37-91-55
Sagittarius
Surprises within family or friends will force you to make inappropriate expenses, be careful. Old love affairs will be resolved today, put your batteries in as your future is at stake today.
Sign date: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: cassiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-33-47-73-42-23-4
Capricorn
Don’t reject advice from more experienced people. From your words you will be able to get real answers for your future plans, you will calmly achieve success. Chance will surprise you.
Sign date: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 24-58-63-9-34-62-56
Aquarium
In the couple, today’s situations will be quite strong. For better or worse, arguments will lead to confrontations, calm down. Today don’t leave anything in the hands of others, firmness in everything.
Sign date: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Phanuel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 13-8-57-90-98-65-52
Fish
You will find balance in the environment around you if you put your plans and ideas into practice, don’t forget about your family, this will force you to change plans and projects that will improve results.
Sign date: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Theliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-69-93-12-97-99-54