Tuchel gets angry after Chelsea’s defeat by City and criticizes Lukaku: ‘You have to do the job’

Coach spoke after defeat to Manchester City

the technician of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, said the club’s record signing, Romelu Lukaku, should do more for the team and criticized the striker’s performance in Saturday’s defeat by 1 x 0 at Premier League against Manchester City.

Lukaku, who has scored just five league goals since returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan in an agreement of 97.5 million pounds last summer, he spoke out publicly in the last month to complain about his role in Tuchel’s side – a move that led to the Belgian international being sacked. for the home game against Liverpool earlier this month. The striker apologized for his comments and was later fined.

But after registering just 21 touches during the 90 minutes against City at the Etihad Stadium, Tuchel criticized Lukaku and urged him to do more in the team’s attack.

“We had eight or nine offensive transitions, but we didn’t have any touchdowns in the area,” Tuchel told BT Sport. “That was a big issue today, the performance of our front players – lack of position, timing and composure.

“We lose balls very easily. Romelu Lukaku sometimes needs to do the serve, he’s included in that, he had a lot of ball losses under very promising circumstances, he had a great chance.”

“Of course we want to serve him, but he is part of the team, and the performance at the front, we can do much better.

“We didn’t have enough chances – we could have had a lot more if we played with better timing and accuracy.”

The former striker Everton It’s from Manchester United scored just once in four games since returning to the team – the goal came against Chesterfield in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round win last week.

City defeat left Chelsea 13 points behind the defending champions, a huge blow to their Premier League title hopes.

However, Tuchel said Chelsea will not relinquish the title until it is mathematically finished.

“We will never give up, but if City keep winning every game, nobody can catch them,” Tuchel said. “The result is disappointing, but that can happen when you play for City.”

“I thought we deserved the draw, we defended very well. We didn’t allow big chances. We weren’t under so much pressure.”

“In terms of performance, everything is fine. We’ve won games like this against City so it feels very different.”