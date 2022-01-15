Two of the three COVID indicators reach maximum alert level in BH – Gerais

Disease continues to advance in the capital of Minas Gerais

The situation of hospital beds intended for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 remains critical in Belo Horizonte. The epidemiological bulletin released by PBH this Friday (14/1) points out that the occupancy of ICUs and wards is still very high.

In the last 24 hours, the ICU capacity increased from 73.6% to 74.3%. In the wards, the demand reduced a little, from 80.2% to 75% after the executive opened 25 more infirmary beds in the SUS network. But the capital of Minas Gerais maintains two of the three indicators of the pandemic at the red level.

COVID-19 continues to advance in the city. The baud rate is at 1.13, yellow level, alert status. This means that each group of 100 infected transmits the virus to 113 people.

Also according to the epidemiological bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 1,080 new cases were recorded in the capital and four deaths from the disease. As a result, the number of deaths rose to 7,130 and those infected to 304,071.

Regarding vaccination coverage in the city, 93.2% of the population is already immunized with both doses or a single dose. In all, 5,050,406 doses of the anti-covid vaccine were distributed in Belo Horizonte.

Two of the three COVID indicators are at the maximum alert level

