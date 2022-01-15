Uber creates bus and van charter solution for companies after demobilizing delivery efforts

Uber started operating in the bus and van charter market for companies with the Uber Shuttle service. The novelty has been in operation since this Wednesday (12). A week earlier, the company had announced the closure of the Uber Eats operation, for restaurants, which will be available until March 7.

On the Uber Shuttle, exclusively for use by companies, vehicles that accommodate 10 to 50 people can be used to transport employees to and from work.

In this way, employees of companies that use the platform will be able to reserve a spot on the bus or van via the app, in addition to checking the routes and stops available for boarding and alighting in real time. For companies, the service also offers weekly reports on the operation of the transport system.

Tavane Gurdos, director of Uber for Business in Latin America, says that the arrival of the Uber Shuttle for Business in Brazil is a sign of the increase in the number of companies that are focused on offering more benefits to employees.

“Uber Shuttle for Companies arrives at this moment and combines the ease of use of the Uber app, which is already known by everyone, with the offer of a new product that promotes the displacement of employees of the same company”.

Toyota do Brasil was the first company to close a commercial agreement with Uber for Business, connecting charter bus transport companies with the automaker to take employees from São Paulo to Sorocaba, where it has a factory.

“When we resumed our activities in a hybrid way, after almost a year and a half with our administrative employees working remotely, it was essential that we guarantee them safe and efficient transport so that they feel comfortable when they return to the office. That’s why we chose a reference partner in mobility that has, since then, contributed to make this experience for our employees the best possible”, says Celso Simomura, HR and Administration director at Toyota do Brasil.

