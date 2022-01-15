“Unbelievable, we just need to take a goal from him”; Bruno Viana negotiates to play in ‘rival’ of Fla and stirs red and blacks on the web

Defensor did not do well at Mais Querido and was criticized a lot by the crowd, who constantly asked for his departure.

Bruno Viana It was definitely a signing that didn’t work out at Flamengo. He arrived in February 2021 and even played a great game against Botafogo, for the Campeonato Carioca. However, he never showed confidence and was heavily criticized by the crowd. Without the necessary tranquility and mistakes during the matches, the athlete left without being missed.

The curious thing is that the defender can stay in Brazil to play in a “rival” of Flamengo. According to information from journalist Bruno Andrade, from the UOL Esporte portal, São Paulo has been evaluating the signing of the athlete. He belongs to Braga, but the Portuguese are not interested in taking advantage of him this season.

The tendency is for the SPFC to seek a loan of the player. Investing in your hiring is out of the question. Braga, in turn, awaits the formalization of proposals. The management of the Portuguese team knows that the athlete does not have a good relationship with the player and, therefore, the defender will not be reinstated in the squad.

On his departure from Flamengo, Bruno Viana said goodbye with a message that drew attention. According to him, the season at Ninho do urubu was a great learning experience and he took the opportunity to thank his teammates and CRF employees.

“End of an important cycle. I had a very learning season at @flamengo, where I want to thank the management, staff, clubmates and committee for all their support. I thank the club for the opportunity to wear the Mantle of one of the greatest teams in the world. Well done, Nation!”, he said.