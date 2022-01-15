Understand the origin of the participant’s name Slovenia

If last year we had Arcrebiano, at “BBB 22” we gained the presence of Slovenia — meet all the participants. The participant is one of the confirmed members of the reality show Pipoca and her name is really inspired by the European country.

The sister’s name was a reference to the political conflicts of the 1990s that caused the division of the former Yugoslavia. Her father wanted her to be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, another country in the region, but her mother did not allow it.

Slovenia is a small country in Eastern Europe, close to Austria, Hungary and Croatia. Despite the far-fetched name, the new participant of the “BBB” is called Duda in the house by the family.

