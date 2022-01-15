Understand the origin of the participant’s name Slovenia

If last year we had Arcrebiano, at “BBB 22” we gained the presence of Slovenia — meet all the participants. The participant is one of the confirmed members of the reality show Pipoca and her name is really inspired by the European country.
The sister’s name was a reference to the political conflicts of the 1990s that caused the division of the former Yugoslavia. Her father wanted her to be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, another country in the region, but her mother did not allow it.
Slovenia is a small country in Eastern Europe, close to Austria, Hungary and Croatia. Despite the far-fetched name, the new participant of the “BBB” is called Duda in the house by the family.
BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show
1 / 36
Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.
Disclosure / Globe
two / 36
Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 36
Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 36
Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 36
BBB 22: Laís was the first announced participant
Playback/Globoplay
6 / 36
Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.
Ana Clara Puñal / Gshow
7 / 36
Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 36
Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.
Reproduction / Instagram
9 / 36
Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.
Disclosure / Globe
10 / 36
Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.
Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow
11 / 36
Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.
Reproduction / Instagram
12 / 36
BBB 22: Luciano revealed the size of his dowry on social media
13 / 36
BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant
Disclosure / Globe
14 / 36
Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 36
Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 36
Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 36
BBB 22: Luciano is the fourth participant announced
Disclosure / Globe
18 / 36
Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.
Silvestre Mendes/Gshow
19 / 36
Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.
20 / 36
Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.
Reproduction / Instagram
21 / 36
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.
Disclosure / Globe
22 / 36
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.
Reproduction / Instagram
23 / 36
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.
Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow
24 / 36
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.
Reproduction / Instagram
25 / 36
Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.
Disclosure / Globe
26 / 36
Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.
Juliana Hippert/Gshow
27 / 36
Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.
Reproduction / Instagram
28 / 36
Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.
Reproduction / Instagram
29 / 36
From Novo Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old. Graduated in Public Relations, she also works as a model and digital influencer. He lives between his hometown and São Paulo, but he always says he is traveling for work.
reproduction
30 / 36
BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant
Reproduction / Instagram
31 / 36
BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant
Reproduction / Instagram
32 / 36
BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant
Reproduction / Instagram
33 / 36
BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced
Disclosure / Globe
34 / 36
BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced
Reproduction / Instagram
35 / 36
BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced
Reproduction / Instagram
36 / 36
BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced
Reproduction / Instagram