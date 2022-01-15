Understand the origin of the participant’s name Slovenia

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Understand the origin of the participant’s name Slovenia 3 Views

If last year we had Arcrebiano, at “BBB 22” we gained the presence of Slovenia — meet all the participants. The participant is one of the confirmed members of the reality show Pipoca and her name is really inspired by the European country.

The sister’s name was a reference to the political conflicts of the 1990s that caused the division of the former Yugoslavia. Her father wanted her to be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, another country in the region, but her mother did not allow it.

Slovenia is a small country in Eastern Europe, close to Austria, Hungary and Croatia. Despite the far-fetched name, the new participant of the “BBB” is called Duda in the house by the family.

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show

BBB 22: Arthur Aguiar is the first of the cabin group announced - Disclosure/Globo

1 / 36

Arthur Aguiar

Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.

Disclosure / Globe

Mayra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 36

Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi

Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.

Reproduction / Instagram

Arthur Aguiar and Sophia, fruit of the relationship with Mayra Cardi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 36

Arthur Aguiar and daughter Sophia

Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.

Reproduction / Instagram

Arthur Aguiar - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 36

Arthur Aguiar

Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He has a controversial relationship with ex-BBB Mayra Cardi, with whom he has a daughter, Sophia, and confirmed that he cheated more than once.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Laís, the first announced participant - Reproduction/Globoplay

5 / 36

BBB 22: Laís was the first announced participant

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Lais Caldas, doctor and BBB - Ana Clara Puñal / Gshow

6 / 36

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Ana Clara Puñal / Gshow

BBB 22: Laís Caldas is the first announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

7 / 36

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Lais Caldas is the first announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 36

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Luciano is the second announced participant - Disclosure/Globo

9 / 36

Luciano Estevan

Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Luciano is in the popcorn of the global reality - Raíssa Cavaignac/Gshow

10 / 36

Luciano Estevan

Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.

Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow

BBB 22: Luciano is in the popcorn of the global reality - Reproduction / Instagram

11 / 36

Luciano Estevan

Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Luciano revealed the size of his dowry on social media - Instagram

12 / 36

BBB 22: Luciano revealed the size of his dowry on social media

Instagram

BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant - Disclosure/Globo

13 / 36

BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 36

Jessilane Alves

Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 36

Jessilane Alves

Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 36

Jessilane Alves

Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Luciano is the fourth participant announced - Disclosure/Globo

17 / 36

BBB 22: Luciano is the fourth participant announced

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Eliezer is a publicist for Volta Redonda, in the countryside of Rio - Silvestre Mendes/Gshow

18 / 36

Eliezer

Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.

Silvestre Mendes/Gshow

BBB 22: Eliezer already knows 36 countries - Instagram

19 / 36

Eliezer

Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.

Instagram

BBB 22: Eliezer is the fourth participant announced - Reproduction / Instagram

20 / 36

Eliezer

Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Slovenia is the fifth participant announced - Disclosure / Globo

21 / 36

slovenia marques

Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Slovenia is the fifth participant announced - Reproduction / Instagram

22 / 36

slovenia marques

Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Slovenia is a fan of Albert Einstein and was once a Miss - Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow

23 / 36

slovenia marques

Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.

Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow

BBB 22: Slovenia is the fifth participant announced - Reproduction / Instagram

24 / 36

slovenia marques

Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli is the sixth announced participant - Disclosure/Globo

25 / 36

Lucas Bissoli

Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Lucas is from Espírito Santo and a medical student - Juliana Hippert/Gshow

26 / 36

Lucas Bissoli

Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.

Juliana Hippert/Gshow

BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli is the sixth announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

27 / 36

Lucas Bissoli

Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli is the sixth announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

28 / 36

Lucas Bissoli

Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying Medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology.

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Barbara Heck is the seventh participant announced - Reproduction

29 / 36

Barbara Heck

From Novo Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old. Graduated in Public Relations, she also works as a model and digital influencer. He lives between his hometown and São Paulo, but he always says he is traveling for work.

reproduction

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

30 / 36

Barbara Heck

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

31 / 36

Barbara Heck

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant - Reproduction/Instagram

32 / 36

Barbara Heck

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck is the seventh announced participant

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced - Disclosure/Globo

33 / 36

Rodrigo Mussi

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced

Disclosure / Globe

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced - Reproduction/Instagram

34 / 36

Rodrigo Mussi

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced - Reproduction/Instagram

35 / 36

Rodrigo Mussi

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced

Reproduction / Instagram

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced - Reproduction/Instagram

36 / 36

Rodrigo Mussi

BBB 22: Rodrigo Mussi is the ninth participant announced

Reproduction / Instagram

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

check out the TikTok of the reality participants

The cast is massive on TikTok; check out the profiles The list of participants of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved