Unemployment insurance will have installments of up to R$ 2.1 thousand

Workers who are dismissed without just cause will be entitled to higher unemployment insurance now in 2022. The maximum amount to be paid rises to R$ 2,106.08. The calculation is made according to the new minimum wage, which follows the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Thus, the adjustment was 10.16% and represents a difference of R$ 194.24 in relation to last year’s unemployment insurance.

insurance installments

The calculation of unemployment insurance is the result of the average of the last three workers’ salaries. That is, they are the last incomes before dismissal. The number of installments depends on the length of service of the worker, and can be between three and five installments.

To apply for unemployment insurance, anyone who is fired without just cause needs to access the Emprega Brasil portal. The request can be made with up to 120 days of dismissal.

Unemployment insurance is a right of those who work with a formal contract and guarantees an income while the worker who has been laid off seeks new job opportunities. The minimum amount of unemployment insurance is the minimum wage and, with the change, the maximum cannot exceed R$ 2,106.08.

Whoever was dismissed without just cause and who has no other source of income to support the family is entitled to the benefit. In addition, the person cannot receive any other Social Security benefit, such as the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

To apply for unemployment insurance, it is necessary to have all the documents, including the unemployment insurance application, which must be delivered by the employer in cases of dismissal without just cause, in addition to the CPF number.

To be able to follow the insurance request, the worker has to access the federal government portal, which is www.gov.br or also through the Digital Work Card application. In both ways, it is possible to check the number of installments and the release dates of unemployment insurance.