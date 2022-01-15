Unvaccinated father temporarily loses right to see child in Canada

Child waiting to be vaccinated in Québec, one of the poles of advancement of covid-19 in Canada

A Canadian father who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 has temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old son.

A judge ruled that paternal visitation at this time would not be “best” for the child.

The decision, which came late last month, followed a request from the father for his visiting time to be extended over the holiday period.

The trial is the first case of loss of rights of its kind for immunization reasons known in Canada, according to local newspaper Le Devoir.

