US accuses Russia of infiltrating agents in eastern Ukraine

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



Ukrainian soldiers dig a trench to fight Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk – (credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased after US officials accused Moscow of infiltrating agents trained in guerrilla warfare and the use of explosives into eastern Ukraine. The operatives would be used in acts of sabotage against allied Kremlin forces, in an attempt to justify an invasion of the former Soviet republic.

“Russia lays the groundwork for having the possibility of fabricating a pretext for an invasion, including through acts of sabotage and information operations, accusing Ukraine of planning an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine,” said Jen Psaki. , spokesperson for the White House. “The Russian army plans to start these activities several weeks before a military invasion, which could start between mid-January and mid-February.”

“Russia has pre-positioned a group of agents to conduct what we call a ‘false flag operation’, an action designed to look like an attack against its men or Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, as an excuse to invade,” he said. said, in turn, John Kirby, spokesman for the Pentagon.

Last Monday, Russian Vice Chancellor Sergei Ryabkov denied any intention to attack his pro-Western neighbor. A hacker attack that took down Ukraine’s government websites for hours added suspense to the diplomatic crisis. Before the cyber operation, a message appeared on computers warning Ukrainians: “Be afraid and expect the worst.”

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia’s special services are preparing “provocations” against Russian soldiers based in the breakaway Transnistrian region of Moldova, with the intention of implicating Ukraine. Moscow was quick to dismiss the accusations. “So far, all these statements have been unfounded and there is nothing to confirm them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by the TASS news agency. The United States and allied countries say that Russia has deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

Psaki also commented on the hackers’ offensive, acknowledged Washington’s concern and said it was not possible to assign responsibility. One of the hypotheses raised is that a major cyberattack would serve to disorient the authorities and open a gap for military action. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that there are “indications” of Kremlin involvement in cyber-piracy.

firmness

According to Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), the West needs to be firm enough to prevent Russian intervention. “If he understands that there will be huge sanctions against Moscow, Putin will give up the invasion. If he feels that the West is weakened and disunited, the Kremlin could go on a major offensive,” he explained to the Correio.

The scholar recalls that Putin rejects the existence of Ukraine as an independent nation and wants to undermine Ukrainian democracy, seen as threatening. “In this sense, he is trying to revive the policy of the Russian Empire, which denies Ukraine. If he succeeds in controlling Ukraine, the Russian president will ruin the credibility of the West. He would demonstrate that the West is incapable of defending Kiev.” added.

NATO and Kiev sign cooperation agreement

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced yesterday that it will sign a cyber cooperation pact with Ukraine. The decision came after an attack knocked several Ukrainian government websites out of service.”In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on cyber cooperation, including Ukraine’s access to the NATO malware information exchange platform. “, declared Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the western military alliance, in a brief statement.

Olexiy Haran, professor of politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine)

(photo: Personal archive)



I think…

“Russia can use stratagems of the former KGB (Soviet secret service) to provoke or commit assassinations of Russian citizens. Then claim that Putin needs to defend Russians living inside Ukraine. According to Russian Federation doctrine. , it is possible to use troops to protect Russian citizens. Moscow has done this in the Crimean Peninsula and in parts of the Donbass region (eastern Ukraine). We must be very cautious about this.”

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine)