Vasco puts reinforcements on the field in the first test of the pre-season and wins the union team | vasco

About to complete two full weeks of pre-season, Vasco had his first test this Saturday morning. Coach Zé Ricardo put the reinforcements on the field and could see some new faces in action in a training game against the Union of Football Athletes of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Saferj.

The activity took place at CT Moacyr Barbosa and ended with a victory for Vasco, the goals scored by Laranjeiras and Juninho. Goalkeeper Lucão still got a penalty. Of the 11 reinforcements hired by the club so far, eight were on the field.

Vasco's training game at CT Moacyr Barbosa

Announced this Saturday, Matheus Barbosa performed exams and did only work with the ball on the lawn. Yuri Lara is away with Covid-19 and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, recently recovered from the coronavirus, still needs to improve the physical part.

Escalation of Vasco in the 1st time: Halls, Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Matías Galarza, Juninho, Vitinho, Bruno Nazário, Isaque and Raniel

Halls, Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Matías Galarza, Juninho, Vitinho, Bruno Nazário, Isaque and Raniel Escalation of Vasco in the 2nd time: Lucão, Weverton (Paulinho), Ulisses (Luis Cangá), Anderson Conceição (Léo Matos) and Edimar (Matheus Maycon); Caio Dantas, Juninho (Roger), Riquelme, Gabriel Pec, Laranjeira and Isaque (Nenê).

Vasco debuts in the Campeonato Carioca on the 26th, a Wednesday, against Volta Redonda, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium.

Raniel in action at Vasco's training game

Vasco's training game against Saferj

Anderson Conceição in action at Vasco's training game

Bruno Nazário in action at Vasco's training game

