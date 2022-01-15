Vehicles circulate on Ponte do Arco after a strong reduction in the flood, but the place remains closed

The waters of the Paranaíba River went down at almost the same speed they rose and the Ponte do Arco, at the back of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida neighborhood, which was about 1 meter flooded, dawned dry this Saturday (15). Vehicles passed through the area this morning.





According to the Municipality’s press office, however, vehicular traffic in the place has not yet been released. The nearly century-old bridge received a lot of water and will still need to undergo a technical evaluation before being released.

The easels that impeded traffic on the site were removed without authorization from the City Hall. Vehicle traffic in the area remains closed indefinitely.

In a statement, the City urged the population to calm down.

“The Patos de Minas Civil Defense, together with the Social Development and Health Departments, requests calm and understanding from all the families who left their homes because of the floods.

Before returning, the residences must have the structure evaluated and be sanitized. The municipality will assist everyone in this cleanup. That way, the return will be safe.

It should be noted that Ponte do Arco is not open to traffic, as it needs a specific and careful inspection.

We count on everyone’s collaboration!”