VIDEOS show devastating fire at chemical plant in New Jersey

A fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey on Friday night caused destruction and strong scenes. 15.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

Large clouds of smoke can be seen from the highway in the city of Passaic, New Jersey, shortly after a fire broke out at a warehouse containing chemicals. On scene in Passaic, NJ, six-alarm fire at 220 Passaic St. Heavy fire throughout. Nearby residents were evacuated as the fire progressed from six to eight alarms, causing great concern among authorities. chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey is now an 8 alarm fire. Nearby residents are being evacuated. Passaic City Mayor Hector C. Lora instructed residents to keep their windows closed and stay indoors amid chemical smoke. “We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe while firefighters fighting a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant on Route 21,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted on social media.Big fire at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is urging the nearby residence to keep windows closed. Authorities have blocked off several streets and area firefighters are evacuating buildings deemed to be in the danger zone. Videos from the scene in northeast New Jersey show the fire at a warehouse owned by Qualco, a company that markets and sells a variety of pool treatment chemicals. Big fire in downtown Passaic, NJ.

