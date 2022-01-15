VIDEOS show devastating fire at chemical plant in New Jersey

A fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey on Friday night caused destruction and strong scenes. 15.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

Large clouds of smoke can be seen from the highway in the city of Passaic, New Jersey, shortly after a fire broke out at a warehouse containing chemicals. Nearby residents were evacuated as the fire progressed from six to eight alarms, causing great concern among authorities. Passaic City Mayor Hector C. Lora instructed residents to keep their windows closed and stay indoors amid chemical smoke. "We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe while firefighters fighting a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant on Route 21," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted on social media. Authorities have blocked off several streets and area firefighters are evacuating buildings deemed to be in the danger zone. Videos from the scene in northeast New Jersey show the fire at a warehouse owned by Qualco, a company that markets and sells a variety of pool treatment chemicals.

A fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey on Friday night caused destruction and strong scenes.

Big ones clouds of smoke can be seen from the highway in the city of Passaic, New Jersey, shortly after a fire broke out at a warehouse containing chemicals.

On scene in Passaic, NJ, six-alarm fire at 220 Passaic St. Heavy fire throughout.

Residents close to the area were evacuated as the fire progressed from six to eight alarms, causing great apprehension in the authorities.

Fire at the chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey, is now an 8-alarm fire. Nearby residents are being evacuated.

The mayor of the city of Passaic, Hector C. Lora, instructed residents to keep their windows closed and stay indoors amid the chemical fumes.
“We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant on Route 21,” published New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on social media.

Major fire at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is asking the nearby residence to keep the windows closed.

Authorities have blocked several streets and firefighters in the area are evacuating buildings deemed to be in the danger zone.

scene videos in northeast New Jersey show the fire at a warehouse owned by Qualco, a company that markets and sells a variety of pool treatment chemicals.

Big fire in downtown Passaic, NJ.

