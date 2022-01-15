Vinicius from Ceará surpasses 500 thousand followers on Instagram

Vinícius from Ceará and Eslovênia from Paraíba were the participants of Big Brother Brasil’s Pipoca group (BBB 22) to surpass the mark of 500 thousand followers on Instagram. The list of participants is being released today, the 14th, and the reality audience already has the two participants as some of the favorites for the R$ 1.5 million prize. TV Globo reality starts this Monday, January 17 (01/17).

And the number of fans continues to grow: Even with Slovenia released first in the list of participants of this edition, the Ceará is accumulating more fans until then. By 9:30 pm this Friday, the participant had already accumulated more than 632,000 fans on Instagram.

Vinicius at BBB 22: video shows family celebrating announcement from Ceará

Both Eslô and Vinicius were the first of the Pipoca group of this 2022 edition of the reality to reach the mark of half a million followers. The movement is even similar to that of Juliette Freire from BBB 21. At the time, the participant became the second member of the Pipoca group to reach the mark of 1 million followers on Instagram. The first was businessman Caio Afiune.

Vinicius Souza’s family was filmed today, Friday, the 14th, watching the announcement of the man from Ceará as a member of the BBB 22’s Pipoca group. the presentation of the Bachelor of Laws and contestant on TV Globo. An elderly woman, named by netizens as Vinicius’ grandmother, hugs some of those present.

Vinicius is the confirmed Ceará in the reality TV Globo. With him, the reality series reaches the mark of seven people from Ceará who have already passed the BBB: Natália Nara, Roberta Brasil, Rafael Memória, Lucas Fernandes, Patrícia Leitte and Kerline Cardoso.

The fans of the reality Big Brother Brasil (BBB 22) got to know today, Friday, January 14 (14/01) the names of the participants of the new edition of the TV Globo program. The attraction will be led by journalist Tadeu Schmidt and starts on January 17 (01/17).

This year, the dynamics of participants from the Camarote group and the Pipoca group remains in the 2022 edition. Among the names of famous speculated for the reality, are influencer Jade Picon and singers Linn da Quebrada and Naiara Azevedo. Check out the list of confirmed participants so far:

