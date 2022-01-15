Volkswagen Amarok 2023 will have V6 diesel engine from Ford

Volkswagen continues to tempt pickup fans with more teasers of the new generation Amarok. Expected for this year, it was developed in partnership with Ford, also giving rise to the recently presented new generation of Ranger. The confirmation now is that the V6 engine will still be available at Amarok, but now it will be Ford.

It is the V6 turbodiesel of the F-150 that will already be loaned to the new generation of Ranger. Ford has yet to reveal mechanical specs on this engine, including whether it will be reduced in power compared to what is used in the large pickup. However, the goal is to pass the 272 hp and 59.1 kgfm of the current Volkswagen Amarok V6.

There will also be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine and a twin-turbo diesel engine for Ranger and Amarok. There is little chance that the Volkswagen pickup will use Ford’s 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, as it will be sold in markets that prioritize diesel. The transmission, on all versions, will be a ten-speed automatic like the Mustang.

Another surprise revealed by Volkswagen is that the Amarok 2023 will grow 10 cm in length, reaching 5.35 m. The width will increase from 1.95 m to 1.99 m to help expand the interior space and give the average German pickup a fuller size.

The new image released by the brand, however, does not show this increase. In addition, the snow in the sketch covered the taillights, while the trailer that the truck tows hides most of the changes in the rear. Thus, this is still the only mystery about the look of Saveiro’s big sister.

