VW shows another sketch of the new generation of the Amarok pickup | cars







Disclosure VW Amarok 2023: new official image doesn’t show much of the new pickup, but it’s another clue to what the news will look like

Volkswagen shows new sketches of what the second generation of the Amarok pickup will look like, whose platform will be the same as the new Ford Ranger that will be made in Argentina from 2023.



According to the images released so far, the interior of the new Amarok

gained more refinement and adopts a cluster

fully 100% digital and an exclusive multimedia display. The finish was better with superior quality materials.

On the outside, the more prominent lines and moldings of the fenders, in addition to the more pronounced hood, guarantee the robustness of the entire set, which was slightly superior to that of the first generation of the SUV. VW

Although they are just sketches, which does not guarantee that the model that will be made in series will be faithfully the same, the certainty that we have, according to VW’s own sources, is that the new Amarok

will be 4 cm longer in length and another 4 cm in width.

The mechanical assembly will be the same as the Ford

ranger

. Among the engine options, two engine options will be available. turbodiesel,

of 2.0 and 3.0 liters of displacement.

speaking of ranger,

it is already certain that it will be manufactured from next year in Thailand, South Africa and Argentina.

In the case of the representative of VW

, there is still no confirmation that the pickup will be produced in the same countries, in addition to the certainty of South Africa.

It’s in Brazil?



In Brazil, at least for now, the first generation of the pickup will continue to come from Argentina. In 2023, however, the arrival of the new Ford Ranger

. The duo promises to come equipped with a series of sophisticated items, including some that will be unprecedented in the segment, according to the two manufacturers.

In the official drawings of new Amarok

released by Volkswagen, it is possible to have some clues as to what the 2023 line pickup will look like. In the teaser it appears in a version with an adventurous appeal that includes rubberized protections on the fenders, mudflat tires, auxiliary LED headlights on the hood, among other equipment.