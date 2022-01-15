What PC do I need to play God of War? 12 boards and 13 CPUs tested!

We put several components to the test to see how they do!

With a lot of people looking forward to the chance to play God of War, now that it’s coming to PCs, the question arises: will my machine handle it? The developer has already published the minimum and recommended specs, and in general the requirements don’t seem overly high.

Link to purchase on the Epic Store

Link to purchase on Steam

Link to purchase on Nuuvem

We put our Adrenaline hardware to work and tested the game on a set of 12 graphics cards and 13 different processors, using multiple resolutions and graphics qualities, in order to clearly understand how God of War is running on PC, what types of hardware manage to run the game and, mainly, how they will be able to face the game.

Starting with a quick mention of 4K on ultra. High-end cards from AMD and Nvidia will be able to safely play gameplay above 60fps in Ultra quality without even having to use features like DLSS or FSR. If you want to go for high frame rates, like 4K/120fps TV owners, then you will need these filters.

Running in 4K

And if your hardware is good, but not from NASA, can you still play in 4K? Using DLSS and FSR, and potentially forgoing the Ultra pre-set, yes:

The 4K of DLSS in performance mode is usually pretty close to native QuadHD. But the 1% tells us how these boards aren’t exactly left over, so it’s really better to use a High pre-set to improve those dips. Even an RTX 2060 can do it in 4K, but it’s better to go for the Alto or even the Original pre-set, and use DLSS in Performance mode. But what about the AMD FSR?



– Continues after advertising –

QuadHD (1440p)

Now restricting the performance more, in QuadHD:

At 2560×1440 resolution we have the expected scenario with the RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6700 XT facing the game without difficulties and staying at an average of 60fps. The Radeon RX 5700 XT still maintains a good performance at 1440p in-game, potentially only needing to run in the pre-set High instead of Ultra to have more stability above 60fps, a similar scenario to the RTX 3060. Below it, models like the RTX 2060 and RX 6600 can even handle the game at 1440p, but needing more adjustments such as using DLSS/FSR or switching to the Medium preset, which can deliver very interesting results.

Full HD (1080p)

Now bringing it to the more traditional screen resolution, we see that the cut-off to face in Ultra quality is high, with the Radeon RX 6600 and RTX 2060 already starting to struggle to maintain 60fps. Very popular cards like the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and the Radeon RX 580 8GB are already starting to be pushed to 30fps gameplay in this configuration. Another thing to keep an eye on is that the RX 580’s 1% was quite low, showing that not only was the frame rate not high, but the stability was poor throughout the test.



– Continues after advertising –

But what if we go easy on the adjustments, and use the Medium pre-set, or as the game calls it, the Original:

Here the RX 580 and GTX 1060 6GB breathe again, with gameplay around 50fps, with the potential to reach 60fps with the use of AMD FSR in quality mode, with little lower than the GTX 1650 and RX 570. the GTX 1050 Ti manages to reach the level of playable with a gameplay locked at 30fps.

Going to the level of desperation, with the game running at minimum quality and HD resolution, the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti starts running at an average 50fps, delivering good fluidity. Here at the stretch, the integrated graphics of the Ryzen 5 5600G also come in, with an average of about 30fps that only don’t compromise the gameplay thanks to the great stability of the game, with 1% still around 20%, that is, it drops below 30 frames averages, but at least they are not too steep drops.

processors

We also put a big set of processors to the test, combined with an RTX 3080 Ti and facing the game in HD resolution and graphics quality at a minimum. The goal is to reduce the system bottleneck on the video card as much as possible, making our tests limited by the maximum capacity of the processor to run the game.

Dividing the enthusiast and high-end models into blocks, going from the Ryzen 5600X onwards, we have average gameplay in the 200fps range. That is, far above what we can realistically expect a graphics card to be able to keep up with, unless you really want to play the game in HD on an RTX 3080 Ti.

Going to the guys in the middle of the field, with the models highly recommended here at Adrena, such as the Ryzen 3600 or the Core i5-10400, we have a great level of reaching more than 120fps on average and great stability. Even the older Ryzen 5 1600AF is still performing, and delivers above 100fps gameplay most of the time.

Coming to quad-cores, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that models with the Core i3-10100 and the Ryzen 3 3100 still deliver an average 100fps, but the 1% of the Core i3 has already started to fall below 60fps. When playing this is very noticeable, and the gameplay with unlocked frames makes the CPU operate at 100%… 100% of the time. The result is more instabilities throughout the game.

And below that we start to have problems. The Ryzen 3 3200G is starting to struggle to deliver stable gameplay with the frames unlocked. Despite the average being above 60fps, it is already clear that it runs more unstable thanks to the 1% at 35fps, and the minimum recommended processor, the Ryzen 3 1200, even reaches an average of 62fps but the 1% at just 20fps leaves quite clear how the gameplay is full of crashes. It is possible to play well with this processor, but it is imperative to play locked at 30fps to achieve stability.

And the Athlon 3000G is finally our helpless victim. It is way below spec, with only two cores, and even protested, but it was used in testing. The average of 50fps can even fool someone who doesn’t know what the 1% is on a performance graph, and that 12fps indicates the real mess that is the performance of that processor in the game. It is not able to hold even a fixed 30fps stably, and its effort was not in vain as it served to show us how unfeasible it is to play this game on a dual-core.

Video comparison

Verdict

With our tests done, the overall impressions are:

– 2GB of VRAM can’t. That simple. Download resolution, textures, resolution scale… nothing seems to make the game stable on this video memory configuration

– You need at least a quad-core CPU to 30fps, and a good quad-core should handle 60fps well.

– The game is not light. 1080p/Ultra/60fps you need from an RX 6600 or an RTX 2060, but the ideal is to play on Alto.

– AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS, in addition to the game’s own resolution scale, bring many possibilities for good adjustments between graphics quality and performance.

– The game is very stable. If you give a processor capable of running the game efficiently, practically all video cards run at a great 1%. The exception is the Radeon RX 580, which experienced more microcrashes throughout the test.