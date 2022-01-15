– What will Cofen do for the Nursing floor in 2022? Federal Nursing Council

At the opening of the legislative year, on February 9, 2022, the president of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) will be in the Chamber of Deputies, together with the presidents and presidents of the Regional Nursing Councils (Coren), traveling from cabinet to cabinet, to seek parliamentary support and reach the urgent vote on PL 2564/20, which creates a salary floor for the category throughout the national territory. The initial idea would be to hold a demonstration on that day, with the participation of at least 3,000 people. However, the advance of Covid-19 created a serious epidemiological moment, which does not allow the act to be carried out at this time.

“During the last two years, we were daily in the Senate, demanding the recognition of the right to the minimum salary. There, the project was unanimously approved. This year, in the Chamber, will be no different. The Nursing Councils will continue to mobilize forces for the approval of this project. I hope it gets approved. As long as there is a 1% chance, I will keep fighting with 100% faith and determination. At an opportune moment, when the situation allows, we count on the mass adhesion of the category, to advance until the measure of approval. We need to believe in order for it to become a reality”, considers the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos.

The Cofen System/Regional Councils will establish a schedule of activities for the whole year, in defense of the national level of Nursing. On the streets and on social networks, through direct actions and campaigns, justice, urgency and the need to regulate this right will be demonstrated. At this moment, the deputies and the deputies that are part of the working group installed to evaluate the economic viability of the proposal are leaning on the matter. From the guidelines that these parliamentarians point out, the others will be able to decide the vote.

PL 2564/20 establishes a floor of R$ 4,750.00 for nurses and nurses, 70% of this amount for technicians and technicians and 50% for assistants and midwives. “The more time passes, the more nursing professionals prove that they are essential for the population. I hope this will be recognized and appreciated in 2022. Otherwise, the healthcare system will go bankrupt. If the front line is not valued after facing a pandemic like this, public health will have been violated in its most essential precepts. Without dignity, the struggle for life makes no sense. We hope that the reality of Nursing professionals will change from now on”, considers Betânia Santos.

Source: Ascom – Cofen