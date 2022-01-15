WhatsApp prepares new interface for in-app calls

One more change must come to the Whatsapp coming soon. This time, the messaging app plans change your calling interface, with differences in the handsfree, video call, microphone off, and end call icons.

The company’s goal is to make design more accessible to users, according to information from the specialized website WABetaInfo. The option to add one more person to the call will also be modified, and will be more apparent on the screen.

The news is in the testing phase with users of WhatsApp Beta for iOS, and should arrive soon for Android testers. There is still no release date for the other account owners.

The company is always looking for new functions that can improve the experience of its users. One that has been talked about a lot since late November is the option of a group admin to delete all messages at once.

Another feature that generated a lot of buzz is the ability to better control who sees your status. The account owner will be able, for example, to choose who will be allowed to see that he is online.