WhatsApp tests new audio feature: Learn how it works

WhatsApp is the most used online messaging application in the world. Surely you already know that the program undergoes constant updates, with new functions to make life easier for users. This year, the app should be even more functional. That’s because the long-awaited function of listening to audios while performing other actions may be very close to becoming a reality. Check out this article and understand.

WhatsApp tests new audio feature

The app’s audio feature already underwent an update months ago, when the option to listen to voice messages at three different speeds was made available. However, a feature long awaited by users is listening to audios without having to be limited to the contact window. And believe me, after so many requests, WhatsApp decided to test this new feature.

The recent discovery was made this week by WABetaInfo, a website that brings a lot of information about WhatsApp. The new functionality is an audio player with several commands, located at the top of the application, in the conversations tab. In this way, the voice message player has play, pause and close buttons. This allows you to perform other tasks in the app while listening to long audios.

When does the new feature arrive?

For now there is no date set for this function to be available for all cell phones. That’s because the new audio player is in the testing phase, where many changes can still be made.

Other WhatsApp Audio Features

In addition to the audio playback speed and this new listening function, WhatsApp promises more surprises. The messaging app will also offer the possibility to listen to your own voice messages before sending them. In addition, WABetaInfo also discovered another feature being tested in September. This refers to the transcription of audios automatically, helping the accessibility and social inclusion of many users.

