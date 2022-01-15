WHO recommends three more drugs against covid-19

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



(credit: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated two new treatments against covid-19, bringing the total number of drugs recommended for this purpose to five. In a report published in the journal The British Medical Journal (BMJ,) Agency experts indicate as effective therapeutic options against the new coronavirus a treatment based on synthetic antibodies (sotrovimab) and a drug used against rheumatoid polyarthritis (baricitinib).

The authors, however, emphasize that the drugs are not indicated for everyone infected with Sars-CoV-2. Sotrovimab is recommended for those without severity but at high risk of hospitalization. Baricitinib, in turn, should be used in individuals with severe or critical covid, in addition to being administered together with corticosteroids. In these patients, the therapy “improves the survival rate and reduces the need to undergo mechanical ventilation,” the text says.

The WHO already recommends the prescription of synthetic antibodies, sold under the name Ronapreve, of interleukin 6 antagonists (tocilizumab and sarilumab) and of corticosteroids. The agency claims to make decisions based on clinical trial results. By these rules, plasma injection, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were rejected.