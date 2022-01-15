Wild Hunt early concepts

Netflix has brought another interesting content for fans of The Witcher series. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained what the process was like for inserting the Wild Hunt into the adaptation and showcased early concepts of the witcher’s enemies in the adaptation.

The ghostly-looking creatures of the books ride skeleton horses and carry terror wherever they go. Hissrich dropped hints about their appearance from the very first episode — back in Season 1 — by mentioning the Mörhogg’s Specters. Look:

The showrunner said she drew inspiration from Andrzej Sapkowski’s original works to depict the “spectral possessions” in The Witcher series. The creations shown in the video above are the responsibility of designer Andrew Laws.

The seven knights of the Wild Hunt were individually produced, and Hissrich highly praised the result. Their introduction in Season 2 has to do with Ciri’s possible connection to the wraith group. To better explain this to the public, the subject should be explored in the prequel Blood Origin — also from Netflix.

The Wild Hunt Will Have More Impact in Season 3 of The Witcher Series

The Witcher series’ third season will show more of Ciri’s specters and backstory, according to the producer:

When they realize that Ciri belongs to them, we hope to bring viewers something that makes them believe there is a bigger story behind Ciri and her lineage. All this will be explained in the next season.

Shooting will begin in early March, according to sources.